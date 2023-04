Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed his re­cent telephonic conversa­tion with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as produc­tive. In a tweet on Friday, he said we discussed var­ious facets of bilateral re­lations and Israel’s human rights violations. The prime minister said he congratu­lated the Iranian President on historic Iran-KSA deal that augurs well for region­al stability. He also invit­ed the Iranian President to visit Pakistan.