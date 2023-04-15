Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a special meeting of the federal cabinet to be held today (Saturday) in the wake of the country’s recent political and constitutional crises.

The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister Office at 1:00pm. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting.

The federal cabinet will hold consultations on important national issues. According to sources, the cabinet will also review the political situation arising after the Supreme Court decisions.