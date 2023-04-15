Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday Pakistan had implemented all conditions laid forth by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying the global lender now had no excuse of not resorting the bailout porgramme.

The prime minister was addressing a ceremony after reviewing the construction work on six-lane overhead bridge of Imamia Colony railways crossing Shahdra N-5.

The prime minister referred to the terms of International Monetary Fund (IMF) for seeking loan agreement and said that they did every effort to implement them.

Even, they sought bilateral financial support from the friendly nations including China that realized their problems and provided a rollover of $2 billion loan besides, returning back previous debt amount paid back by Pakistan.

He also expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The UAE had committed a loan of $3 billion.

He lauded the efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the chief of army staff for making efforts in this regard.

PM Shehbaz said there were economic challenges but the nation would have to decide whether they would live on foreign debts or to stand on its feet by carving a niche among the comity of nations with honesty, dedication and hard work.

The prime minister expressed the optimism that despite different challenges, Pakistan would be soon out of all difficulties.

If the chronic issue of load shedding, the scourge of terrorism could end, free medicines could be provided to the poor, road infrastructure could be laid, then surely, the country could move on the path of progress and prosperity, he added.

He said that those nations always achieved milestones that took lead with definite decisions over their future.

The country was not created to move on debts and act like beggar because their forefathers and different generations had given sacrifices for the motherland, he added.

The former premier also hit out at former chief justice Saqib Nisar for his alleged attempts to jeopardize the Orange Line Metro Train project in Lahore. He added that the ex-top judge had not pronounced the verdict in eight months of completing hearings in the case.