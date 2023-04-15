Share:

ISLAMABAD - Officials of Shalimar police station have registered a criminal case under multiple charges against a woman and her gang for swindling a businessman and recording his objectionable videos in her mobile phone, informed sources on Friday.

The case was registered on complaint of Malik Rehan Azam, resident of F-11/3, against Sara Umer, her husband Amir Zaman, son Shayoan and two unknown persons under sections 380/ 388/ 452/ 506/ 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), they said. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused, sources said.

According to sources, Malik Rehan Azam lodged complaint with officials of PS Shalimar stating he is residing in Sector F-11/3 along with his family and had developed relations with a woman namely Sara Umer with her sweet consent. He said the woman is involved in recording objectionable videos of their physical meetings and had also stolen some property files from his office worth millions of rupees.

The complainant added Sara Umer swindled Rs 5 million and an iPhone worth Rs 550000. He added she committed all crimes with alleged convenience of her husband, son and an unknown man and woman.

“I had also signed an agreement with her against money on condition that she would delete my all objectionable videos,” he mentioned. Malik Rehan Azam told police the woman along with her accomplices stormed into his house on 1/4/2023 at 8:30pm, kicked out doors and ransacked household besides hurling life threats. “Sara Umer is demanding ransom from me by saying she would share my all the objectionable videos on social media if I refuse to pay him amount,” the applicant said.