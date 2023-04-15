Share:

Sindh police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh president Ali Haider Zaidi from the party’s provincial secretariat in Karachi, PTI claimed on Saturday.

Sources said that Mr Zaidi had been shifted to an unknown place after the arrest. “He is arrested in connection with the case lodged against him a day ago at the Ibrahim Haidri police station,” sources added.

Malir investigation and operations unit arrested Mr Zaidi in connection with the commitment of alleged fraud of Rs17 billion, sources told.

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh demanded Mr Zaidi’s release saying, “The police have arrested Mr Zaidi from the party’s secretariat without any arrest warrants.”

The fascist imported government was victimising the PTI, he said.

PTI's social media account shared a CCTV footage of the arrest showing how police broke into the secretariat, pulled Mr Zaidi out of his office and dragged him out of the secretariat, after he had tried to resist an officer, dressed in plainclothes, apparently asking him to come out.