LAHORE - Punjab University and Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) have signed memorandum of under­standing for making policies based on research to provide quality ed­ucation and teaching to 2.5 million children of Punjab. In this regard, the MoU signing ceremony was held in the committee room of the PU VC’s office here on Friday. On this occasion, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Manag­ing PEF Director Manzar Javed Ali, Dean Faculty of Business, Econom­ics and Administrative Sciences Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Institute of Education & Research Director Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, Director External Link­ages Dr Sobia Khuram, DMD PEF operations Quratulain Memon and faculty members were present. In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that PU and PEF will conduct research to provide better educa­tion to children in Punjab. He said that full support will be provided for the completion of the PEF research projects. He said that quality research would be pro­moted in Punjab University. Mr Javed said that there is a lack of research-based policy making in PEF and therefore, PEF has aimed at doing research for successful completion of various projects and development of various fruit­ful policies. He said that research will be done to improve access to education, quality of education, teaching and curriculum of 2.5 million children. He said that we wanted to strengthen our connec­tion with the world of education and research. Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry briefed economics as­pects of education for children. Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry said that students of IER will get new opportunities of research and em­ployment.