Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sialkot has issued another summon notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar.

As per details, ACE summoned the PTI leader Usman Dar on April 15 to cooperate in the inquiry.

The PTI leader Usman Dar has confirmed receiving the anti-corruption establishment notice, saying the anti-corruption is registering fake cases against him on the behest of Khawaja officer and the person who is involved in registering the case is close aide to Khawaja Asif.

The new administration of the anti-corruption is specially tasked to carry out targeted operations against PTI leaders but he is ready to pay any price for PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier, Dar appeared before the anti-corruption team in Lahore for an inquiry over corruption charges.

Dar and his brothers are accused of receiving Rs5 million as ‘commission’ from contractors in the four UCs in his constituency.

Dar appeared before the assistant director of anti-corruption Lahore headquarters. Talking to newsmen, Dar again demanded an open inquiry into allegations leveled against him and his brothers.

Dar said all the tenders were awarded as per law and claimed that the case is registered against him at the ‘behest’ of defence minister and PML-N leader Khawaja Asif.