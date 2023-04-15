Share:

LAHORE - The caretaker government of Punjab Friday announced Eid-ul-Fitr holi­days from April 21 to 25. According to the announcement issued by the caretaker government of Punjab, 5 days of holidays have been announced on Eid. Punjab will have Eid holidays from April 21 to 25 A day earlier the federal government had announced holidays from April 21 to April 25 on Eid-ul-Fitr across the country On the other hand, the meeting of the central Sighting of the Crescent Committee will be held in Islamabad on April 20 under the chairmanship of Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad. Representatives of Ministry of Science and Technology, Depart­ment of Meteorology and SPARCO will also participate in the meeting.