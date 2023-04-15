Share:

As the political stalemate continues, the PPP is making efforts behind the scenes to facilitate unconditional talks between all the political players. Following Asif Ali Zardari’s proposal of initiating talks with the PTI, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday formed a three-member body to persuade allies in the government to start the process with the Imran-led party. In recent weeks, the PTI has also softened its stance on holding talks, and it appears that some stakeholders in the political system understand the need for dialogue in this desperate hour.

As per reports, Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and PM’s Adviser on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira will engage with allies in the coalition government to reach consensus on dialogue with all political parties. Given the severity of the multiple crises facing the country, it is unfortunate to see that political parties have prioritised parochial interests in lieu of the national interests. Amidst this, PPP leaders are right to be concerned about the ongoing deadlock and are attempting to persuade the PML-N and JUI-F to hold talks with the PTI on all issues, including elections, to end the ongoing crises.

This will be a tall task considering how the PML-N has expressed its lack of interest in engaging with the PTI, especially since the circumstances allow for no compromise at their end, and that earlier similar overtures by the PML-N were snubbed by Mr. Imran Khan. The PML-N has made it clear that it does not want elections in Punjab and is also willing to defy the Supreme Court’s order. Therefore, according to them, there is nothing to talk about.

However, this is a mistake that political stakeholders have committed in the past as well. As important as party interests may be at this time for political survival, it is important to remember that our history is rife with instances where political leaders failed to come together and lead the nation out of crises, and the results for our democracy have been devastating. The PPP perhaps understands this, and has always been adept at bringing together multiple stakeholders. With the PTI also expressing its willingness to hold talks and announcing that it would be ready to go for a one-time constitutional amendment to hold polls in October 2023, this moment must be capitalised upon. Mr. Zardari is right in saying that the door for talks should never be closed in politics, and the hope is that other political actors can also exercise some political acumen in the larger interest of the country.