ISLAMABAD - Rain-dust/thunderstorms are pre­dicted in upper/central parts from the weekend as a wester­ly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on April 15 (Saturday) and would spread in western & central parts subse­quently. According to Met Of­fice on Friday, under the influ­ence of this weather system, rain-dust/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hail­storm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mir­pur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chi­tral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Bun­er, Kohistan, Shangla, Hari­pur, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Murree, Galli­yat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, At­tock, Chakwal and Jhelum from 15th (evening/night) to 20th April with occasional gaps. However, rain-dust/thunder­storm with isolated hailstorm is expected in Kurram, Wa­ziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Zi­arat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Khuz­dar, Kalat and Makran on 17th and 18th April. Light rain-dust/thunderstorm is also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Multan, D.G.Khan, Rajanpur, Ba­hawalpur, Raim yar Khan, Ba­hawalnagar, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Oka­ra, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib on 17th and 18th April.