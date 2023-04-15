Share:

ISLAMABAD - A complaint was filed on Friday against eight judges of the Supreme Court, including Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandi­al, in the Supreme Judi­cial Council over ‘seri­ous misconduct’.

The complainant Mian Dawood Advocate has submitted the com­plaint against CJP Ban­dial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar. Justice Ayesha A. Ma­lik, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed.

He claimed that these judges have consistent­ly acted in violation of Article 209 of the Con­stitution and the Code of Conduct to be ob­served by judges of the Supreme Court and of the high courts, as is­sued by the Supreme Judicial Council.

“The CJ Bandial and 7 Justices have under­mined the honour, dig­nity, and ability of the SC to administer impartial administration of jus­tice. They are demolish­ing the Apex Court. If CJ Bandial and seven oth­er justices of Supreme Court are not restrained from exercising his ad­ministrative powers till the conclusion of inqui­ry and report the Pres­ident in terms Article 209 of the Constitution, the SC may cease to exist as an independent and impartial institution and fundamental right to fair trial of the Citizens of Pakistan will be seri­ously threatened,” reads the complaint.

He alleged that the “3rd category of jus­tices” including Justice Naqvi, Justice Mazhar, and Justice Rizvi, are also guilty of the same offence along with “being incompetent and for making themselves part of a partisan power grab by the Chief Justices and for be­ing part of quid pro quo arrangement with the Chief Justice.

They all were elevated out of turn, in vio­lation of seniority principles.” Dawood fur­ther claimed that CJP Bandial has engaged in “judicial and administrative misconduct” by refusing to probe allegations against Jus­tice Naqvi and also by announcing in open court that “he was giving a ‘silent message’, by including Justice Naqvi on the bench with him, instead of initiating proceedings against the judge.