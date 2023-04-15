ISLAMABAD - A complaint was filed on Friday against eight judges of the Supreme Court, including Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, in the Supreme Judicial Council over ‘serious misconduct’.
The complainant Mian Dawood Advocate has submitted the complaint against CJP Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar. Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed.
He claimed that these judges have consistently acted in violation of Article 209 of the Constitution and the Code of Conduct to be observed by judges of the Supreme Court and of the high courts, as issued by the Supreme Judicial Council.
“The CJ Bandial and 7 Justices have undermined the honour, dignity, and ability of the SC to administer impartial administration of justice. They are demolishing the Apex Court. If CJ Bandial and seven other justices of Supreme Court are not restrained from exercising his administrative powers till the conclusion of inquiry and report the President in terms Article 209 of the Constitution, the SC may cease to exist as an independent and impartial institution and fundamental right to fair trial of the Citizens of Pakistan will be seriously threatened,” reads the complaint.
He alleged that the “3rd category of justices” including Justice Naqvi, Justice Mazhar, and Justice Rizvi, are also guilty of the same offence along with “being incompetent and for making themselves part of a partisan power grab by the Chief Justices and for being part of quid pro quo arrangement with the Chief Justice.
They all were elevated out of turn, in violation of seniority principles.” Dawood further claimed that CJP Bandial has engaged in “judicial and administrative misconduct” by refusing to probe allegations against Justice Naqvi and also by announcing in open court that “he was giving a ‘silent message’, by including Justice Naqvi on the bench with him, instead of initiating proceedings against the judge.