Share:

PESHAwAR - At least one person was killed and two others were critically injured when two container trucks collided in Peshawar in the wee hours of Friday. According to details, Rescue 1122 said the accident occurred at the Ring Road in Peshawar where both container trucks caught fire after collision due to which one person was burnt alive while two others were seriously wounded, private news channels reported. The fire brigade and rescue teams reached the accident spot and brought the fire under control.