PESHAWAR - KP Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Revenue, Pir Haroon Shah has confirmed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has met all of the conditions and requirements of the expected agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). SACM said in a statement on Friday that the financial crisis has affected entire Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but the provincial government is making efforts to control all unnecessary expenditures with visible results.

He stated that the IMF imposed a condition related to General Sales Tax (GST), which was approved by the provincial cabinet yesterday and it is now hoped that an agreement with the IMF will be reached at the federal level. He went on to say that the province expected to gain billions of rupees from the implementation of the relevant tax laws. Pir Haroon Shah stated that there is an urgent need of time to increase the revenue of all departments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and sustain it. All options are being considered at the Revenue Department level in this regard, as services must be made available as public requirements.