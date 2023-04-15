ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik had a meeting with Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki to discuss enhancing bilateral collaboration between the two countries.
During the meeting, Jawad expressed his gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support to Pakistan and thanked the ambassador for confirming that $2 billion pledged by the Kingdom would be deposited within the next seven working days in the SBP account. Both parties showed a commitment to strengthening the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
The SAPM highlighted the significance of Saudi Arabia’s assistance and stated that the $2 billion loan would help Pakistan overcome the current financial crisis.
He explained that this would pave the way for securing similar assurances not only from the IMF but also from other friendly countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and others, which would lead to the much-awaited staff-level agreement (SLA) with the IMF and unlock multilateral disbursements.
Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki emphasized the Kingdom’s commitment to building long-term, sustainable investment transactions between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. He reiterated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s pledge to increase Saudi Arabian investments in Pakistan’s energy and IT sectors to $10 billion within the next few years.