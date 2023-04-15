Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday refuted the news report regarding altercation and scuffle be­tween Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan during their walk in the evening on April 13 in the Judges’ Colony Park here.

Different social media platforms on April 13 car­ried and highlighted the false news of scuffle.

However, Public Relations Officer of Supreme Court Hina Firdous, in a statement, refuted the re­port in the strongest words terming it false, mis­chievous and malicious.

It added, “No such incident took place. The fake reporting about the Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is a serious violation of the law and represents an effort by disaffected elements to diminish the dignity of the Court and its Hon’ble members.” She further said that the news report regarding an alleged altercation and scuffle be­tween the Judges is ‘utterly false’.