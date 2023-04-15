Share:

SUKKUR - SSP Khairpur, Mir Rohail Khoso on Friday has directed that extraordinary security arrangements be made for the Eid-ul-Fitr. He also called for devising a contingency plan for this very purpose. On the directives by DIG Sukkur, the SSP instructed that Sukkur police personnel be deployed at mosques, Eidgahs and Eid congregations at open places and Imambargahs besides shopping centres, markets, bazars, parks, recreation places and at beach. He directed that the deployment of the police personnels should be at conspicuous places.