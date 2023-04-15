Share:

ISLAMABAD - With Eid ul Fitr just around the corner, shopping has picked momentum in the capital city with a large number of people, particularly women and children, flocking to main city markets, bazaars and malls. Temporary stalls selling readymade clothes, shoes, bangles, jewelry and cosmetics could also be seen across the city markets.

The government on Thursday declared a public holiday for five days on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, starting Friday, April 21 until Tuesday, April 25, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior. Earlier, the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council said that Eid ul Fitr is likely to be celebrated across the nation this year on Saturday, April 22. According to the council, the birth of the moon is expected to occur on Thursday, April 20, at 9:13am Pakistan time. On the evening of the 29th of Ramazan, the moon’s age at sunset should be more than 19 hours for sighting. However, in all areas of Pakistan, it will be less than 10 hours, it added.

It said that the difference between sunset and moonset, which should be more than 40 minutes, will only be 21 minutes in Peshawar, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Charsadda, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Jiwani, and 20 minutes in Lahore and Karachi. Eid ul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan, during which Muslims fast from dawn until dusk. The festival is typically celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and feasting.

The festival is coming at a time when the nation is witnessing unprecedented inflation. Yet the markets and bazaars in the capital city are abuzz, especially after sunset. An increased shopping activity could be noticed at the markets including Karachi Company, Sitara Market, F-10 Markaz, and Aabpara Market. Local and international brands have begun displaying their latest Eid editions of dresses, shoes, and other essential accessories at the city’s big shopping malls to attract buyers.

Well off families throng the shopping malls to buy shoes, artificial jewelry, cosmetics, ready-made garments, bangles, and other items for the upcoming festival of Eid ul Fitr. On the other hand, Islamabad police have beefed up security around the main city shopping centres by deploying additional personnel. The shopping spree will continue until Chand Raat.