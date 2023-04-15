Share:

KOHISTAN - At least six people Friday died and four others were injured as a pas­senger van plunged into River Indus at Thoi Upper Kohistan. According to the police sourc­es, a passenger van heading to­wards Kundyan Pashwani from Kumaila Bazar fell into River In­dus when the driver lost con­trol of the vehicle, resulting in six passengers died on the spot while four others who have jumped from the vehicle sus­tained critical injuries and were shifted to the hospital. Local and police have recovered the dead bodies of three drowned persons, owing to the dark, last night the operation was sus­pended and in Friday morning rescue operation was started again to recover the remaining three dead bodies.