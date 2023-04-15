Share:

ISLAMABAD - Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone Nowsherwan on Friday has di­rected the Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Golra to initiate legal ac­tion against accused involved in storm­ing into house of a poor maid and beat­ing her daughter in order to press them to not pursue murder case of her another daughter who was allegedly poisoned to death by her husband.

He also ordered the investigation offi­cer of the case to meet with the applicant to record her statement.

According to details, Basri Bibi, hail­ing from Chiniot and reading in Islam­abad, lodged a complaint with Police Station Gorla stating that she is a poor lady and earning bread and butter for her family by working as maid in hous­es. She added that her daughter Sidra got married with a man namely Atif who later on poisoned her to death. She said that a court of law is also con­ducting trial of murder of her daughter for last eight months. She alleged that Atif along with his accomplice Rizwan stormed into her house on 26/3/2023. The applicant told police the duo also hurled threats of dire consequences to them and asked them to not pursue murder case of Sidra in the court or else they would kill her. The victim lady also told police that her ex-son in law is not returning dowry and jewelry of her daughter. Basri Bibi appealed police to initiate legal action against accused and to provide protection to her family.

Taking to The Nation, SP Saddar Zone Nowsherwan said that police would provide maximum security to victim lady besides laughing action against the accused. He said that direction has been passed to SHO and IO for inquiry the matter and to take action against ac­cused party.

He said that police are here to protect the life and public property. He said that crime against women and children would not be tolerated at any cost.