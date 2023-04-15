Share:

ISLAMABAD - SSP Investigations Dr Muhammad Iqbal chaired an introductory and crime meeting here on Friday. SP Investigation, DSP PROPERTY, DSP RDU, Incharch AVLU and staff attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the overall crime situation. According to police spokesman, SSP Investigations was introduced to all the staff individually. In the meeting, he addressed the officers and said that it should be clear to all that we all have to work together to uphold the law and protect the lives and property of the citizens. Safety is to be ensured, along with that one has to perform one’s duties effectively and in this process no one including me is above the law. It will not be acceptable.

We will work as a team and that officer will be a part of our team who will perform his duties properly under police rules. Corruption and disrespectful behavior towards citizens will not be tolerated. Speaking on the occasion, the SSP Investigation warned the officers that no laxity towards the safety and security of citizens would be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be initiated against officials showing negligence towards their official duty. He further directed all officers to arrest offenders involved in heinous crimes, especially those involved in murder cases, and increase the ratio of challan of cases and recoveries.

The SSP Investigation asked police officials to accomplish all their responsibilities in a professional manner. He also directed the concerned officials to submit challans of pending cases and a report in this regard to his office. Suspects involved in similar cases and car and motorcycle theft should be arrested as soon as possible. Failure to protect the life and property of citizens will not be tolerated. Strict departmental action will be faced.