LAHORE - Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi, hosted an Iftar dinner at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to honor sports journalists on the eve of the first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand. During the event, Sethi discussed topics of mutual interest with the journalists and thanked them for their contributions to sports journalism, especially for cricket.

He also assured them of PCB’s unwavering support for the welfare of sports journalists. Regarding the national aspirations for the Asia Cup and the World Cup, Sethi stated that a strong stance would be adopted in accordance with Pakistan’s best interests. He emphasized that Pakistan would make the right decisions at the appropriate time for the greater good of cricket.

Moreover, Sethi discussed the measures being taken to steer Pakistan cricket in the right direction. He expressed his belief that cricket would encourage people at all levels, from clubs to the national level. “The promotion of club cricket will lead to the emergence of international stars for the country. Necessary steps are being taken to ensure this happens soon,” he added.