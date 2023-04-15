Share:

It is needless to mention that a library plays an eminent role in a student’s educational life. It helps nations enhance their progress, especially in developing nations like Pakistan. However, unfortunately, while the world is moving towards digital libraries, our country has failed to provide public lending libraries. Turbat, the second-largest city in Balochistan, recently sold books worth 3.5 million rupees in one day, yet lacks an informative and modest place for learning.

Sources report that the library was closed right after Covid-19 emerged in the area. The administration notified students that the library is under construction and ensured that the renovation work would end soon, but it never did. In this scenario, students are handicapped and unable to expand their knowledge base, facing difficulties in fulfilling academic demands. As it is the only library in the city, the administration’s lack of action is causing students to lose confidence and quit their studies.

Considering this, it’s high time the provincial government resolves this issue and restores the Public Library of Turbat as soon as possible. Equipping youths with the experience of further learning will help nourish a bright future for themselves as well as the nation.

NOREEN ANWAR,

Turbat.