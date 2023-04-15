Share:

It is hoped that the Finance Minister’s most recent announcement of a $1 billion injection by the United Arab Emirates to shore up Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fulfills the criteria to sign the much-awaited staff-level agreement (SLA). The government has made one promise after another to the business community of a resumption of the IMF programme, but after a year in power, with two different Finance Ministers appointed, the IMF is yet to agree to restart the programme derailed as a result of the PTI government’s disastrous fuel subsidy.

The reasons behind the failure to get IMF funding are not unknown, the government has dragged its feet over fulfilling the preconditions to sign the agreement, and the added political crisis has naturally not helped either. The most difficult of these commitments is perhaps securing financing from bilateral partners, to make up for the shortfall in Pakistan’s financial commitments that would be left behind even if the IMF programme was resumed. Out of the needed $ 3 billion, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s (ICBC) $1.3 billion facility and now the UAE’s $1 billion injection mean that we are not far off the target—only $700 million is not a large sum in terms of a country’s foreign exchange balance.

It is hoped that final funding can be secure as soon as possible. The IMF has not budged from its demands and Pakistan’s delay in providing these commitments has only damaged trade and economic prospects here at home. With the import of raw materials reduced to a trickle and production plants across industries shutting down, it is clear that the IMF resumption is very much necessary to kickstart our economy and work on moving towards the path to recovery. It is hoped that the government can now enter the final stage of this long and arduous dialogue and normalise economic activity to Pakistan once again.