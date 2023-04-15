Share:

WashingTon - The western US state of Montana on Thursday was on the verge of implementing a total ban on TikTok, after a proposal passed a key hurdle in its legislature. If enacted, the proposed law would be unprecedented and test the legal waters for a national ban of the popular Chinese-owned app, a fate that is increasingly being called for in Washington. Montana’s Republican-dominated lower house overwhelmingly voted for a complete ban, with a final vote set for Friday before it goes to the state’s governor to become law. it passed by 60 votes for and 39 against.

TikTok said Us courts would likely have the final word. “The bill’s champions have admitted that they have no feasible plan for operationalizing this attempt to censor American voices and that the bill’s constitutionality will be decided by the courts,” TikTok spokeswoman Brooke oberwetter said in response to an AFP inquiry