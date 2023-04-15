Share:

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Muhammad Ishaq has expressed grave concern about the suspension of export cargo vehicles’ scanning process in connection with Afghan transit trade and at the Torkham border. He demanded that relevant authorities restore the process to avoid harm to traders and Pak-Afghan transit trade and exports, as around 2,500 trucks with perishable goods were stuck at the border.

The suspension was due to ongoing construction work on a terminal. Ishaq urged the authorities to take initiatives to ensure smooth Pak-Afghan transit and exports, as further declines in bilateral trade and exports are not in Pakistan’s best interest. He also demanded the restoration of the scanning process before Eid to avoid financial losses. The SCCI chief urged the relevant authorities to take immediate notice of the stopping of thousands of cargo vehicles and to begin the scanning process as soon as possible.