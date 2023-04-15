Share:

New York-Donald Trump testified under oath for several hours on Thursday in a New York civil case that accuses the ex-president and three of his children of business fraud. The behind-closed-doors deposition came a week after Trump’s historic arraignment on criminal charges in a Manhattan courtroom in a separate case. The 76-year-old Republican is facing a slew of state, federal, and congressional probes that threaten to complicate his bid to regain the presidency in next year’s White House election.

The lengthy deposition was the second time he had sat for questions in the lawsuit brought by New York state attorney general Letitia James. Trump arrived at James’s office in lower Manhattan around 10:00 am (1400 GMT) and returned to Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue shortly after 6:30 pm.