TANDO ALLAH YAR- Two motorcyclists on Friday were killed and another got hurt in a road accident in Tando Allah Yar. Reportedly, two motorcycles were collided with each other near Yar Mehran Sugar Mill. As a result, two of the riders were killed on the spot. The deceased were identified as Ali Bakhtiar and Junaid Baloch. They belonged to Tando Somro and Tando Allah Yar. Another rider sustained serious injuries during the fatal clash. He was referred to Hyderabad in critical condition.