LONDON-Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt MP has assured that she will raise the issue of short-seller Viceroy Research and it’s head Fraser John Perring ’s Russian state links with Britain’s Security Minister Tom Tugendhat MBE.

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt MP made this assurance after high-profile Labour parliamentarian Liam Byrne told the British Parliament the head of short-selling Viceroy Research and its leader Fraser John Perring has links with the Russian state.

Labour MP Liam Byrne raised the alarm during a debate in the House of Commons and asked the British government to look into the activities of Viceroy Research and its leader Fraser John Perring as a matter of urgency.

Penny Mordaunt MP, who has previously served as Minister of State for the Armed Forces, thanked the Labour MP for raising questions on Viceroy Research’s “very important matter”.

The Leader of the House of Commons said: “I will ensure that the Security Minister (Tom Tugendhat MBE) has heard his concerns. He is overseeing the strengthening of the architecture in government to identify what is going on behind particular deals.”

She said the govt has in recent years “strengthened capacity in government to spot what is going on and to ensure that everyone is wide-eyed about it. I will raise this case with the Security Minister”.

Sources have said that the ruling Conservative party’s MP and leader of the House of Commons has already raised the issue with the Minister of Security who is looking into the serious concern. The Minister, said the source, has expressed alarm at the revelations in the House of Commons.

Labour MP Liam Byrne spoke in a debate in the parliament during the Business Question time. The Labour MP said the issue of Russian links of Viceroy Research and its leader Fraser Perring was serious in nature and that there should be a proper debate in the parliament.

Addressing his questions to Tom Tugendhat MBE, the Minister for Security, the Labour MP said a debate in the parliament was necessary “on the activities of short-selling attack group Viceroy Research and its leader Fraser Perring”.

Liam Byrne said he has been told that Viceroy Research “works hand in glove with Boatman Capital, which launched the short-selling attack on Babcock International while it was overhauling our nuclear submarines”.

Liam Byrne raised questions about visits of Fraser Perring to Russia on a frequent basis. He said: “Mr John Fraser Perring is a not infrequent visitor to Moscow, and is now targeting Home REIT, which provides homelessness services, including to homeless veterans. We must ensure that short-selling groups are not another weapon in Putin’s arsenal. Where there are links between short-selling attack groups and the Kremlins, we need to know.”

Viceroy’s methods and ethics have long been called into question over several years. They have been the subject of allegations of plagiarism in the past and successfully sued for fake and defamatory statements.

Commissioned by Business Leadership South Africa, Intellidex had reported that Viceroy’s Steinhoff report was substantially plagiarised from a report produced by hedge fund Portsea Asset Management. The Intellidex report had said that Viceroy’s reporting varies wildly in quality and credibility and appears to interweave false statements into purported facts.

In two major litigation cases in the US and in South Africa, Fraser Perring was accused of conspiring to manipulate stock price, making false, defamatory, deceptive and misleading statements, impersonating personnel and creating fake whistleblowing accounts.

In 2021, the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) fined Viceroy Research LLC and its partners Aiden Lau, Fraser John Perring and Gabriel Bernarde R50 million ($3.5 million fine) for damaging and false remarks that the short-selling firm made about South Africa’s Capitec Bank (SA’s then fourth-most valuable bank). The remarks triggered a 25% slump in Capitec’s share price in January 2018, wiping out almost R10 billion in value. According to the judgment, Viceroy had an agreement with a hedge fund, Oasis, which made an estimated profit of R82 million amid the panic selling.