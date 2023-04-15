Share:

ISLAMABAD-The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a decrease of 0.60 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on April 13, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday. The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 250.56 points as compared to 252.06 points during the past week, according to PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 44.61 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed a 0.69 percent decrease and went down to 257.09 points from last week’s 258.88 points.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption group from Rs 17,732-22-888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 witnessed a decrease of 0.84 percent, 0.58 percent, 0.44 percent, and 0.67 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 26 (50.98%) items increased, 09 (17.65%) items decreased and 16 (31.37%) items remained stable.

The items which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) included tomatoes (22.43%), onions (15.85%), wheat flour (2.75%), garlic (1.29%), pulse gram (0.82%), pulse Moong (0.35%) and mustard oil (0.09%), electricity charges for Q1 (4.95%) and firewood (0.09%).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis included potatoes (8.59%), LPG (4.47%), eggs (2.65%), shirting (2.39%), chicken (2.19%), georgette (2.10%), washing soap (1.83%), bananas (1.64%), pulse Mash (1.45%), Gur (1.25%) and cooked beef (1.15%).

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included cigarettes (152.11%), wheat flour (126.09%), gas charges for Q1 (108.38%), diesel (102.84%), eggs (99.37%), tea Lipton (97.63%), bananas (90.18%), potatoes (87.18%), rice Basmati broken (84.46%), Rice Irri-6/9 (81.31%), petrol (81.17%), pulse Moong (67.43%), pulse Mash (58.54%) and bread plain (55.36%).

The commodities that witnessed a decrease in prices on a YOY included tomatoes (41.56%), chilies powdered (6.48%), and electricity charges for Q1 (1.60%).