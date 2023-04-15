Share:

KOHISTAN - Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan Friday handed over medical equipment, furniture and others worth 30 million rupees to the District Health Officer (DHO) Kohistan.

According to the details, during the visit to Upper and Lower Kohistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala along with DHO and KP SIP officials inspected various health facilities and handed over emergency medicines, furniture, labour room equipment and others. The DHO representative also inaugurated the conference room at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Pattan.