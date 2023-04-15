Share:

FAISALABAD - A woman killed her husband, with the help of her paramour, at a village in Satiana police precincts.

The accused later registered a case of abduction of her husband with the police station.

The police got suspicious during interrogation of the woman, and later she confessed to murdering her husband. Police sources said here Friday that accused woman, Salma, was living alongwith her husband Ghulam Mustafa of Chak No 39-GB Janjoa Basti, in a rented house. Mean­while, the accused allegedly devel­oped illicit relations with her land­lord, Usman, and both planned to kill Ghulam Mustafa. They first gave the deceased some drug to render him unconscious and later slaughtered him with a sharp-edged weapon, and buried him at the house courtyard. The police have registered a case and sent the woman behind bars. However, co-accused Usman was still at large. The police were conducting raids for his arrest.

MONETARY DISPUTE CLAIMS LIFE

An old monetary dispute claimed life of a youth in the area of Gulberg police station. SHO Muhammad Naveed said here on Friday that Umair resident of Raja Colony Street No 2 had an old monetary dispute with his cousins Asif, etc.