MUZAFFARGARH - A youngster died after being hit by a harvester machine in Rangpur area on Friday. According to details, a young man identified as Muhammad Azam, a resident of Lahore, sustained serious injuries after being hit with a harvester machine while harvesting wheat at Ada Kharkan, a suburb of tehsil Rangpur, Muzaffargarh. The man later succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the hospital. The deceased had come to Rangpur from Lahore for wheat harvesting season.
Staff Reporter
April 15, 2023
