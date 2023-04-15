Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A youngster died after being hit by a harvester machine in Rangpur area on Friday. According to details, a young man identified as Muhammad Azam, a resi­dent of Lahore, sustained serious injuries after being hit with a harvester machine while harvesting wheat at Ada Kharkan, a suburb of tehsil Rangpur, Muzaffar­garh. The man later suc­cumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the hospital. The deceased had come to Rangpur from Lahore for wheat harvesting season.