LAHORE - Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday urged all the political parties to sit together and decide on a date for the next general elec­tions in the country.

Speaking to a private news channel, Zardari said that the gener­al elections should be held at the same time across the country, as the federal government and Supreme Court are in a virtual standoff over holding the polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The problem is not that we are afraid of elections,” he said, add­ing that his party did not have an objection to the poll but its “timing”. The PPP leader main­tained that his party had joined the National Assembly with just 14 seats in the past.

Stressing the need for talks between all the political forces, the former president said: “Our words carry weight when we talk to our allies.”

Referring to alleged favouritism shown to Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan by the judiciary and the estab­lishment, Zardari said: “There is a domicile dif­ference between Imran Khan and me.” Slamming Khan, the PPP lead­er said that the political workers stage protests but they do not pick up weap­ons. He claimed that Khan was not a popular leader, saying that he paid the peo­ple. Responding to a ques­tion about former chief of army staff General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, the PPP leader revealed that he and PDM chief Maulana Fa­zlur Rehman had asked Ba­jwa not to seek resignation from Khan. He maintained that they decided to topple the PTI-led government as the deposed prime minister had devised a plan to stay in power till 2035 by “picking an army chief of his choice”.