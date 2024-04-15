220 convicted prisoners get benefits of special remission on Eid

KARACHI - As many as 220 convicted prisoners languishing in different jails across the province benefitted from the 120-day special remission in their sentences on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, it has emerged. Official sources told that the special remission also led to the release of six convicted prisoners — two from Central Prison Karachi and one each from Central Prison Hyderabad, Central Prison Mirpurkhas, District Prison Shaheed Benazirabad and District Prison Badin. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had granted special remission to all the convicted prisoners languishing in the prisons of the province on the eve of Eidul Fitr. However, prisoners convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, terrorist activities, rape, kidnapping, robbery, dacoity, those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act 1946, Control of Narcotic Substances (Amend¬ment) Act and those prisoners convicted in cases of financial embezzlement and causing loss to national exchequer were not entitled to the remission.

As many as 54 convicted prisoners in Karachi, 60 in Hyderabad, 30 in Sukkur, 11 in Larkana, nine in Khairpur, 30 in Mirpurkhas and eight in Malir prisons were among the beneficiaries of the remission.