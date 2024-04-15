3-day Eid Mela organised by Frontier Corps concludes in Dir

ISLAMABAD - The three-day Eid Mela organised by Frontier Corps (North) culminated with fervour and joy at Lal Qila Maidan in Dir area.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from both local residents and tourists, highlighting the cultural richness and diversity of the region. The festivities included a delightful array of stalls showcasing traditional food and clothing, offering attendees a taste of local cuisine and the opportunity to explore indigenous crafts.

Adding to the festive ambiance, local artists captivated audiences with mesmerizing performances of regional music, further enhancing the cultural tapestry of the event. In line with the spirit of inclusivity and community engagement, special games were organised for boys and girls, fostering a sense of camaraderie and joy among participants of all ages. Tourists lauded Dir as a true gem of Pakistan, praising its breathtaking natural beauty that rivals destinations across the globe.

With its picturesque landscapes and unparalleled charm, Dir continues to enchant visitors, drawing more than twenty thousand tourists from various parts of Pakistan during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. Notably, the influx of tourists from Sindh and Balochistan underscores Dir’s growing appeal as a premier tourist destination in the country.