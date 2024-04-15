A year into Sudan war, refugees try to survive in Chad

KOUFROUN - A year after civil war erupted again in Sudan, 24-year-old Alabaki Abbas Ishag has been surviving in a makeshift border refugee camp in Chad for a month. Ishag is one of 8.5 million people displaced by fighting between Sudan’s regular army and paramilitaries. He managed to reach the Chadian border village of Koufroun after going into hiding for almost a year -- escaping the massacres in Sudan’s western region of Darfur, the scene of violence since the 2000s. He went from the ruins of one house to another in El-Geneina, West Darfur’s capital 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the border. War broke out on April 15, 2023 between the regular army of Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. In El-Geneina alone, 10,000 to 15,000 people were killed during the first nine months of the war, according to the United Nations. The RSF “tried to recruit me to take part in the massacres, but when I refused they put me on a list of people to be executed”, said Ishag. “I saw them throw people I knew into mass graves and bury them alive. “When there were a lot of bodies, the RSF would pile them up like rubbish before setting fire to them.”