Monday, April 15, 2024
Agricultural emergency unit established to help farmers in view of rains

APP
April 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Sindh government has set up an Agricultural Emergency Rapid Response Unit to help the farmers in view of the rains in the province and the leaves of all the employees and officers of the agriculture department have been cancelled. On the directives of the Sindh Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, the leaves of all the officers and employees of the Sindh Agriculture Department have been cancelled and the staff has been instructed to remain alert. A spokesman for the Sindh Agriculture Department said that the DG Agriculture Head of Agriculture Emergency Rapid Response and DGs of Research, Engineering Wing and On Farm Management Wing will be part of the team.

