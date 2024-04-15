Monday, April 15, 2024
AIOU announces exam schedule

APP
April 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting online (in camera) Matric and FA programs for international students offered in autumn 2023 semester from April 22. According to the examination of Associate degree (BA, B.Com), BBA, B.Ed and BS programs for local students will commence from April 23 throughout the country. Date sheet is uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and roll number slips are uploaded to students’ CMS portals. Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood has instructed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all facilities to the students during the examinations.  Special teams will make surprise visits to the exam centers.

APP

