Monday, April 15, 2024
An elderly citizen dies after hit by train

APP
April 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   An elderly citizen died after being hit by a train in the Sadar area today. The man was crossing the track when the train hit him to death. According to eyewitnesses, an aged man identified as 77 years old Muhammad Yaqub attempted to cross the railway track despite the train running towards his direction. Spokesman 1122, Muhammad Usman informed that the rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot. The victim died on the spot. His dead body was shifted to the hospital, he added. According to the eyewitnesses, these seniors were crossing the tracks in front of the moving train.

