Monday, April 15, 2024
Buner martyr laid to rest at native town in Rawalpindi

Staff Reporter
April 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  Lance Hawaldar Mudassir Mahmood of the Pakistan Army, who embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in Buner district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on April 13, was laid to rest at his native town in Rawalpindi, said the ISPR on Sunday. Mahmood (35) was martyred in an intelligence-based operation. Senior officers of the Pakistan Army, relatives of the deceased and a large number of locals attended the funeral prayer. The media wing of the military said that sacrifices of the martyrs further strengthen their resolve against terrorism. It said that the armed forces would continue fighting terrorism till the last terrorist is eliminated.

Staff Reporter

