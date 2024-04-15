Monday, April 15, 2024
Bushra Bibi moves IHC for medical examination in Shaukat Khanum

Web Desk
2:33 PM | April 15, 2024
Bushra Bibi, wife of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, on Monday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) for a medical examination in Shaukat Khanum hospital.

As per details, the plea was filed in IHC by Shoaib Shaheen on behalf of Bushra Bibi, seeking her medical examination in Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

The plea stated that the wife of former prime minister was poisoned in sub-jail Banigala hereby her medical examination should be conducted in Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

On April 6, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded the authorities conduct a medical examination of Bushra Bibi, wife of incarcerated party founder Imran Khan, from Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan – in a statement – said they will only accept the medical reports – issued by a personal physician, demanding to conduct examination from Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

The demand came two days after a medical report – released by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (Pims) – found no evidence of any poisonous substance being given to Bushra Bibi at the Bani Gala sub-jail.

SIFC starts improvement in national education policy as per modern needs

The medical report was released after four senior doctors performed a medical examination of Imran Khan’s wife. The report said that Bushra Bibi’s appetite was not normal and she was suffering from stomach pain.

PTI founder Imran Khan’s personal physician, Dr Asim Yousuf, also performed a medical examination of the former first lady and found no evidence of any poisonous substance.

It is worth mentioning here that the incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan alleged that his wife was poisoned at the Bani Gala sub-jail. The former prime minister made the startling revelations during a hearing of the £190 million settlement case in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.

During the hearing, Imran Khan informed the accountability court judge that the former first lady had marks on her skin and tongue after “being poisoned”. “The court should pass an order for the medical examination of Bushra Bibi,” he said.

Web Desk

