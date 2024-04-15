CAA tightens monitoring of airspace due to Middle Eastern tensions

KARACHI - In response to heightened tensions in the Middle East, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has implemented stricter monitoring procedures for incoming flights. Media reports citing aviation sources reveal new instructions issued to Pakistan Air Traffic Control (ATC). These directives mandate close scrutiny of all flights entering Pakistani airspace from Afghanistan and Iran. Additionally, the CAA is keeping a watchful eye on any suspicious activity within Pakistan’s western airspace.

This move comes as the Foreign Office spokesperson voiced Pakistan’s deep concern over the escalating situation in the Middle East. The spokesperson emphasized Pakistan’s ongoing assessment of the situation with worry and its months-long calls for international intervention.

“Stalling diplomacy has demonstrably led to today’s developments,” the spokesperson remarked. Pakistan, reiterating its previous stance, has urged for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a ceasefire in Gaza. The recent events, according to the spokesperson, expose the shortcomings of diplomacy and its potential for severe repercussions.

“With the failure to maintain a ceasefire, the urgent need now is to stabilize the situation and restore peace. All parties must exercise restraint and work towards de-escalation,” the spokesperson concluded.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has also echoed these concerns, expressing deep unease over the escalating regional tensions and their potential ramifications.

It underscored the importance of fulfilling international security responsibilities, highlighting the sensitivity of the issue for regional and global peace. The kingdom warned of serious consequences should the crisis escalate further.