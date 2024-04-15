China’s EV charging infrastructure sees robust growth in Q1

BEIJING - China’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure experienced steady growth in the first quarter of 2024, according to industry data. The China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Promotion Alliance reported the addition of 716,000 charging piles during the January-March period, marking a 13.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. By the end of March, the nation’s charging pile count had exceeded 9.31 million, reflecting a significant year-on-year increase of 59.4 percent. This expansion comes alongside a robust performance in the new energy vehicle (NEV) sector, where both production and sales figures continue to exhibit rapid growth. In the first quarter, NEV output saw a substantial year-on-year increase of 28.2 percent, reaching nearly 2.12 million units, while NEV sales climbed 31.8 percent to 2.09 million units.