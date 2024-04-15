Cipher case: IHC resumes hearing in Imran, Qureshi’s appeals today

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will tomorrow resume hearing in appeals of former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their convictions in the cipher case. A special bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will conduct hearing in the appeals moved against their convictions in the cipher.

Previously, IHC Chief Justice, while addressing the lawyers had remarked that eight copies of the deciphered cipher had been prepared and distributed to various recipients. The former principal secretary indicated that one copy had been shared with the then-prime minister but had subsequently gone missing. The court said that the accused could only receive one sentence under Sections 5(1)(c) or 5(1)(d) of the Officials Secrets Act. Justice Aamer further remarked that it was an admitted fact that a copy of the cipher had reached Azam Khan. He added that even if the charges were proven, the sentence in this case could not exceed one year. Imran’s lawyer Salman Safdar assured the bench of his assistance concerning these sections and highlighted that his client had been sentenced under both sections. He mentioned that ciphers are typically returned within a year, but the prosecution had initiated the criminal case against the PTI founder only after seven months.

At this, Justice Miangul Hassan asked the lawyer to provide any documentation regarding the period for returning ciphers. The court affirmed that Azam Khan was the sole witness regarding the handover of the cipher to the PTI founder. During the hearing, Salman Safdar Advocate requested the court to adjourn the case until after Eid. The court accepted the request and scheduled the next hearing for April 16. In this matter, Imran and Qureshi moved the petitions through their counsels Barrister Ali Zafar, Salman Safdar Advocate and others and cited the State and Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Secretary Interior as respondents.

Khan and Qureshi have challenged the conviction and their 10-year sentence each in the cipher case. Khan and Bushra Bibi filed appeals against their conviction in the Toshakhana reference in which they were sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment each and a Rs1.54 billion fine. Imran’s counsel stated in the petition that the appellant along with the co-accused, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, faced trial in Case FIR No.06/23 dated 15.08.2023 (Cypher Case) under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 read with Section 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), 1860.

The Appellant was arrested on 15.08.2023 and is aggrieved with the conviction-and sentence awarded in the instant case through judgment dated 30.01.2024 passed by Abu-al Hasnat Muhammad Zulgarnain, Special Judge (Official Secrets Act, 1923), Islamabad.

Therefore, he prayed that the judgements passed by the NAB authorities and Special Judge in jail trials of Toshakhana and Cypher cases be set aside, they be acquitted from charges and their sentence and conviction may be suspended.