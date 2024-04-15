CM Maryam greets Punjabis on Baisakhi festival

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has greeted the Punjabis especially the Sikh community on Baisakhi festival, a festivity marking the start of wheat harvesting in Punjab. “‘Besakhi’ is the hallmark of Punjab’s unique culture,” said the chief minister in her message on Baisakhi. The chief minister termed Besakhi a festival full of happiness and congratulated all brothers and sisters on this blissful occasion. She also offered greetings to the Sikh brothers and sisters who have come here in Pakistan to celebrate this festival.

“I am a proud Punjabi after my identity as a Pakistani first. Punjab lives in my heart.” She remarked, adding that every person of Punjab equally shared the joy and happiness of Besakhi. “May Allah Almighty protect the happiness of Besakhi forever,” she prayed. Besakhi starts with the harvest of a golden crop of wheat with sickle on the drum beat, spreading joy and happiness around. Madam Chief Minister said:”We are starting to officially celebrate this Punjabi festival ‘Besakhi.” She added that special ceremonies of Besakhi have been organized in Hassan Abdal, Nankana Sahib, Kartarpur and Lahore for the Sikh community coming from all over the world to celebrate this festival. “We are focused on providing best environment and facilities to Sikh pilgrims in Punjab for their religious and cultural tourism”, she observed.