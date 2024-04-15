Commissioner, DC visit different areas of city, review rain situation

HYDERABAD - Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Qureshi along with Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi visited different areas of the city to review the rain situation. According to a handout issued by District Information Office, Commissioner and reviewed post-rain situation in Qasimabad, Latifabad, taluka rural and taluka city. They also visited Tulsi das, LD pumping station, Mir Ali Shah , Qasimabad and other pumping stations and reviewed the process of water drainage. Commissioner directed relevant officers to take every possible step for making pumping stations functional and ensure availability of generators and sufficient quantity of diesel so that discharge of water could not be hampered.