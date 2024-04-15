Monday, April 15, 2024
Commissioner, DC visit different areas of city, review rain situation

APP
April 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Qureshi along with Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi visited different areas of the city to review the rain situation. According to a handout issued by District Information Office, Commissioner and reviewed post-rain situation in Qasimabad, Latifabad, taluka rural and taluka city. They also visited Tulsi das, LD pumping station, Mir Ali Shah , Qasimabad and other pumping stations and reviewed the process of water drainage. Commissioner directed relevant officers to take every possible step for making pumping stations functional and ensure availability of  generators and sufficient quantity of diesel so that discharge of water could not be hampered.

APP

