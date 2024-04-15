Monday, April 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Contractors use parks for commercial ventures without permission

Agencies
April 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Once again, the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has allowed commercial activity on a public park in violation of the decisions taken and directives issued in recent past. The corporation has lately removed director of parks for issuing such a permission, exercising his authority, bypassing the Hyderabad mayor and municipal commissioner. However, commercial activity has not stopped and the contractor concerned continues to use the space by operating swings, fun land, food courts, gaming machines etc in the park. The fresh permission was issued to a contractor from Karachi for using the Shaheed-i-Millat Park, off Autobhan Road.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1713071092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024