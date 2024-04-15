Contractors use parks for commercial ventures without permission

HYDERABAD - Once again, the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has allowed commercial activity on a public park in violation of the decisions taken and directives issued in recent past. The corporation has lately removed director of parks for issuing such a permission, exercising his authority, bypassing the Hyderabad mayor and municipal commissioner. However, commercial activity has not stopped and the contractor concerned continues to use the space by operating swings, fun land, food courts, gaming machines etc in the park. The fresh permission was issued to a contractor from Karachi for using the Shaheed-i-Millat Park, off Autobhan Road.