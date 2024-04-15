Critically urgent to stabilise situation: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said it was critically urgent to stabilize situation and restore peace amid Iran-Israel conflict. In reaction to Iran’s strike on Israel, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan had pointed on 2nd of this month, to the dangers of attack on an Iranian consular office in Syria as a major escalation in an already volatile region and the latest developments demonstrate the consequences of the breakdown of diplomacy.

It said that for months, “Pakistan has underlined the necessity of international efforts to prevent expansion of hostilities in the region and for a ceasefire in Gaza” The Foreign Office said that these also underline the grave implications in cases where the UN Security Council is unable to fulfill its responsibilities of maintaining international peace and security.

“It is now critically urgent to stabilize the situation and restore peace,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

She expressed deep concern over the ongoing developments in the Middle East and called on all parties to exercise utmost restraint and move towards de-escalation.

Earlier, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps announced that they had launched “dozens of drones and missiles” towards military sites on Israeli territory.

“Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus,” the Iranian mission to the UN said.

The attack, according to the mission, was “conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense”.

Later, Iran urged Israel not to retaliate militarily to the unprecedented attack overnight. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, vowed his country would achieve victory after the military claimed it shot down almost all the more than 300 drones and missiles.

“The matter can be deemed concluded,” Iran’s mission to the United Nations said in a post on X just a few hours after the start of the operation.

“However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe,” the Iranian mission warned.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, also posted on X: “We intercepted, we repelled, together we shall win.”