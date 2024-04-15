DPO takes notice of kids injury due to fireworks, seeks report

KHANEWAL - District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omar Farooq on Sunday took strict notice of the injury of three kids due to fireworks during a marriage ceremony in Makhdoom Pur city and sought report from SDPO Sadar circle regarding the issue.

According to details, there was a Hinna ceremony at the residence of citizen named Afzal in Makhdoom Pur city last night in which three kids of their neighbors got injured due to fireworks. The injured kids were shifted to Rural Health Centre Makhdoom Pur for medical treatment.

The DPO said that action was being taken against the elements involved in fireworks. He said that fireworks was a crime and those who endanger the lives of the citizens would be brought to justice.

Two women die in road accidents

Two women were died while another five persons sustained injuries in two separate road accident here Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, a family was heading towards Dunyapur by a car when their car collided with another vehicle. As result, a woman named Anam Bibi was died whereas her husband Hafiz Abu Bakar, her sons Usman, Abdul Hadi and Muhammad Abdullah sustained serious injuries. The injured were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122. In another mishap, Shakeel, a resident of Chak 138/ 10-R, along with his wife was going to somewhere when the motorcycle got slipped. As result, her wife succumbed to serious head injuries. Police is investigating the both the incidents.