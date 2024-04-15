Educationists seek govt’s critical role to stem cheating in exams

Attock - Serving and retired educationists have said that if the Punjab government wants to bring drastic changes in the exam system in the province, it should look out for actual problems behind the worsening situation of this exam system.

They also said that only paying surprise visits by the officers of other departments to exam centres will not bring the desired results as this exercise is just trimming the branches and it would not redress the actual problems. Serving and retired educationists expressed these remarks during interaction with this correspondent here yesterday.

They said, cheating during matric and inter level exams has been a routine for the last many years because of loopholes in the system and lack of implementation of the policies in letter and spirit. Mostly, lenient view is taken by the authorities as the staff involved in irregularities is not penalised, they remarked.

An educationist said, in most of the cases, the exam staff was caught red handed and terminated from service but later on they are reinstated with all the benefits. Fakhar-e-Alam Khattak, a retired headmaster, said, the authorities can stop all the malpractices but they are not serious and just making hue and cry.

Engineer Usman Gul, who runs a private college, said, the only solution is the provision of quality education and added that staff deputed on exam duties should not be local.

Munawar Iqbal Awan, principal of a private college, said, private sector must be involved in exams. Malik Mohsin Abbas, who has recently retired as CEO Education and also served in Rawalpindi board as controller exams, while commenting on the exam system, opined that change in mind set is need of the hour as society itself demands allowing students to cheat in exams.

He said, drastic changes are needed as corruption is deep rooted and will certainly take time.

Mohsin Abbas said, there are also rampant malpractices at college and university level where different types of malpractices including moral corruption take place but no authority is paying attention to it. He said, if shortage of teaching staff in schools is addressed and quality education is provided, then students will not opt for cheating. He also said, teachers must not be deputed on additional duties which include polio campaigns, census, election and other duties.

He further said, strict implementation of exam and paper marking rules must be ensured.

Another educationist Muhammad Saleem Khial said, only committed teachers can stop cheating and other irregularities taking place during exams.

Other educationists Syed Farhat Abbas and Sheikh Asif Mehmood said, cheating in exams can be stopped if teachers are not penalised for poor results as teachers facilitate students for malpractices to save their own skin as their increments and promotions are stopped in case of poor results.

Muhammad Rashid Imran said, complete change in exam system is needed. Another educationist Aftab said, continuously every year only blue eyed teachers (male and female) are deputed for exams and marking of papers which must be stopped and suggested that a teacher deputed on exam and marking duty must not perform this duty for the next three years and the staff deputed must not be from local area.

A group of teachers on condition of anonymity said that board staff is mostly facilitate malpractices in exams and paper marking. They said, paying surprise visits of the exam centres by DCs, Acs and DPOs will bring no positive changes and said that only proper implementation of exam rules and regulations can bring the desired results. PRO BISE Rawalpindi Arsalan Cheema when contacted for his comments said that transparency was being ensured at every level and all rules are strictly followed.

He said, in future no one will be hired from private sector for exam and marking duties. He said, in future if a student at any exam centre is found involved in unfair means will be banned from taking exam for three years and an FIR will be registered against the superintendent and other invigilating staff.

Replying to another query, he said that all staff for exams and marking duties are deputed as per the rules and no favouritism is done at any stage.